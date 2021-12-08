Pop-up Post Office opens in Newtongrange

The pop-up Post Office at Newtongrange Library.

This has restored the service to the community after the village Post Office closed in 2017. And there was brisk business for the first session back in Newtongrange this week.

A new weekly outreach Post Office is being provided in the village by the Linlithgow postmaster, every Monday from 1.30pm - 3.30pm.

Steven Simpson, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are pleased to be able to provide Post Office services to Newtongrange as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

"We thank Midlothian Council for providing the library premises. We are delighted that this service has started before the busy Christmas period.

"Everyone is pleased to have a service locally again.”