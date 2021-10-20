Positive care inspection for Highbank

Highbank Intermediate Care facility in Dalkeith.

At the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Midlothian councillors heard the Care Inspectorate, the national body with responsibility for care standards, made the unannounced visit to Highbank in July 2021.

Inspectors found the Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership run facility was clean. Effective cleaning schedules were in place and staff followed best practice to ensure shared equipment was cleaned in-between use to reduce the risk of infection.

There was a good supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and staffing levels were well maintained.

Regular routine coronavirus testing for staff took place to promote people's safety.

Overall, the infection prevention and control measures were of a good standard to keep people safe, the report concluded.

Inspectors also found a good level of care for people’s wellbeing. For example, there were a range of activities organised, including a day out shopping with staff members.

Highbank provides intermediate care for a maximum of 40 people over the age of 60. Placements are usually short term with the aim of helping people avoid going into hospital unnecessarily, to remain independent or to not have to go into a care home until required.

Recommendations included following guidance to make sure people could make the most of spending time with friends and loved ones.