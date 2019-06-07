Positive feedback for Melville Housing Association

Work to improve the appearance and energy efficiency of social housing in Midlothian has been rewarded with record feedback in a major survey of customers.

Almost all tenants of Melville Housing Association surveyed (97 per cent) are happy with the overall appearance of their neighbourhoods.

In other findings, 89 per cent of Melville tenants said they are happy with the overall performance of Midlothian’s largest registered social landlord. The number of very satisfied tenants has increased by nearly a third since 2016 when the last independent survey of Melville households was carried out.

“We’re very pleased with the findings of this independent survey,” said Melville’s chief operating officer Morag MacDonald.

“We have continued to perform strongly across all areas of the business, and given the impact the built environment has on well-being, we are particularly pleased to see neighbourhood appearance score so highly.”

Staff and the level of care came in for particular praise with all areas of customer service scoring satisfaction levels in the high 90s.

Researchers also quizzed tenants on rent levels, with 79 per cent saying they felt Melville provided good value-for-money, a three per cent increase.

“We, like others in the social housing sector, are particularly focussed on both rent affordability and value-for-money,” continued Morag. “Given the work we’ve done in recent years, it was good to see satisfaction increase in these key areas.”