Post-Brexit immigration plan attacked by Midlothian MSP

Midlothian North SNP MSP Colin Beattie has said the UK Tory government’s controversial points-based immigration risks “devastating local businesses” and causing long-term harm to public services in Midlothian.

Reacting to the planned immigration system, Federation of Small Businesses Scotland policy chairman Andrew McRae said: “When you consider that only five per cent of Scottish small businesses have used the current immigration system, it’s no wonder small employers will be concerned at these plans.

“The system is notoriously complex and costly and few small businesses will be able to absorb high administration costs – or have the resources to prepare for new rules in 10 months’ time.

“Scotland’s small employers have a greater reliance on EU workers than the UK average. These staff are central to the success of many businesses in Scotland and therefore it’s crucial that employers encourage them to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme.”

Mr Beattie said: “Our local industries, public services and NHS here in Lothian are in danger. Industry and employers across the country recognise that getting the migration system right is absolutely vital for the future.

“As Scotland’s population grows older, we need the power to attract and retain the workers we need to fund our public services, and allow our economy to flourish.

“It’s now absolutely vital that the political parties and industry leaders come together to back the SNP’s plans for a tailored migration system which works for Scotland.”