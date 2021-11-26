Pounds for PJs at Paradykes Primary

Paradykes house captains and vice captains with headteacher Helen Reed present their cheque to Community Fundraiser, Helen Zollinger.

As part of the charity’s annual PJ Day, the school raised £334 which will provide ‘home from home’ accommodation for families to stay near to their critically ill child in hospital.

Helen Zollinger is the community fundraiser based at the Ronald McDonald House in Edinburgh. She said “PJ Day is all about having fun and staying cosy in your PJs. The pupils at Paradykes Primary really embraced this and raised such a lot of money to keep families together while they have a child in hospital.

"It costs £25 to accommodate a family for one night, so the children were delighted to have raised almost enough for two full weeks!”

Deputy headteacher, Jennifer Sommerville, said “You’d never wish it on anyone, but you never know when you might suddenly need to take your child to hospital. The idea of leaving them or separating a family who live far away would only add to the distress.

"We’re so proud of the pupils for raising money to help families stay together in a time of need.”