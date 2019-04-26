Powerful words of praise for Housing Service

Women, who have been helped through a local refuge service, have spoken about the impact it has had on their lives.

The Care Inspectorate carried out a visit to Women’s Aid East and Midlothian Housing Support Service in January.

And its report reveals the difference the service is making to people who sought help from it.

One woman told inspectors: “This is a safe haven.” Another added: “I was scared of not being believed. When I came here I was believed.”

The powerful words of the women supported by the service, which offers temporary accommodation to women and their children when they have been in an abusive relationship, were recorded in a report published this week.

Inspectors rated the service, which is run as a charity, as offering a grade 5 (very good) quality of care and support, as well as quality of staffing.

The project has two drop-in centres in Dalkeith and Musselburgh, as well as five refuge facilities across the two neighbouring counties and can take in up to 21 women and their children at any one time.

The inspectors’ report said: “Women’s Aid East and Midlothian provided a very good standard of care and support to women and children who had experienced domestic abuse.

“We found the staff team between them spoke a number of languages, including Polish, Spanish, Italian and French as well as English. Staff were passionate and team morale was strong.”