Praying for unity and peace

It is undeniable that our country, continent, and world, are experiencing greater division than has been the case in several decades. Division is seen in many forms. It is economic, political, ideological, and religious; and it is dangerous. At a time of division, the call upon the church is to witness to a different way – a way of unity, of love, of peace; the way of Christ.

In the church, we are called to practice what we preach. Because Christ prayed for unity and because Christ calls us to a ministry of reconciliation, we not only preach these virtues, we seek to practice them, to live them.

The churches in Dalkeith and many around the country, have found that their life and work are enhanced when they come together. In April, we marked Holy Week and celebrated Easter together, unhindered by any barriers between us and greatly enriched by different traditions, understandings and gifts. In Dalkeith, Penicuik and elsewhere, churches are at the forefront of work to supply food to people who rely on foodbanks to live.

The life of churches, individually and together, is rooted in prayer. Starting on Thursday, May 30, marking 40 days since Easter, churches here and around the world will be engaging in a ten-day prayer initiative called Thy Kingdom Come. This began in the Church of England and has been taken up with enthusiasm by churches around the world. People pray for different reasons and with different expectations, but the church is at its best when it prays for the world, and in doing so, the lives of church people are orientated towards loving and serving those around them.

In these fractured times, many will pray for unity. With violence in Northern Ireland, Sri Lanka, Gaza and countless other places and situations, the need is imperative. Whatever you believe, in whatever way you can, whether alone or together, think about this, and ask what you can do to participate in the movement towards unity and peace.