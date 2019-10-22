Princess joins Moredun celebration at Pentlands Science Park

HRH The Princess Royal attended a special event held yesterday (Monday) at Pentlands Science Park to celebrate livestock charity Moredun.

Set-up by farmers for farmers, the Moredun Foundation governs the work of the world renowned Moredun Research Institute.

The Princess Royal visited Moredun at Pentlands Science Park.

The Princess Royal was joined by over 100 guests to hear more about Moredun’s involvement in supporting the livestock industry and working in collaboration with partner organisations to help promote the wider benefits of livestock in sustainable food production, promoting biodiversity and minimising impact on the environment.

The speakers at the event included Phil Stocker, chief executive of National Sheep Association who was passionate in his support for sheep farming as something we should all be proud of and cherish. Dr Philip Skuce from Moredun discussed new research showing the importance of high health and welfare in livestock production systems to reduce impact on the environment and also the impact of climate change on disease risk going forward. And finally Sarah Millar, head of industry development at Quality Meat Scotland discussed the nutritional and health benefits from meat and dairy products and the advantages of sustainable grassland and hill farming systems.

Ian Duncan Millar, chairman of the Moredun Foundation said, “We are delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal to our event highlighting the critical role of livestock to sustainable food production, biodiversity and the environment.

“This topic is very timely as Moredun’s research is making a significant contribution to promote the highest health and welfare of our livestock and improving the sustainable efficiency of production.”

During the visit, The Princess Royal met guests including a group of post-graduate students and early career scientists, along with those representing the farming industry, veterinary surveillance and the Equine Grass Sickness Fund.

Before leaving, she also participated in a tour of Moredun’s laboratories to speak first hand to the scientists about the latest research advances.

The guests also took part in a lively discussion forum on steering public opinion towards supporting UK livestock farming. The forum, chaired by Moredun Regional advisor Scott Brown of Murray Farmcare and involved speakers giving opinions and viewpoints from across the sector including Phil Stocker, National Sheep Association, Nigel Miller, Livestock Health Scotland, Bobby Lennox, This farming life, Lorna Dawson, SEFARI and Jim Logan Farmers Weekly - British Sheep Farmer of the Year 2019.