Public to be given a say on new employment development at Salter’s Park

Aerial shot of the plans for Salter's Park.

Including business, industrial and storage uses, the development will redevelop the current site and generate employment opportunities. The developer intends to submit a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Midlothian Council, informing that it plans to submit a planning application for the development following a minimum 12-week consultation period.

The Scottish Government has suspended in-person public consultation events due to Covid-19. Full details about the proposals will be made available to the public at 9am on Thursday, July 15 on the dedicated project website: www.salterspark.com.

An online consultation will take place between 3pm and 7pm that day, with consultants available to answer any questions and receive feedback through a two-way chat system. Feedback can also be submitted via the website, and information will be made available in paper format if requested.

A spokesperson for Buccleuch Property, said: "We're delighted to be giving the public the chance to have a say.

"This exciting development will deliver economic benefits to the community by providing new employment uses to the area.

"We are consulting extensively to ensure that that the public have an opportunity to input their views and shape our proposals. We encourage the community to attend and ask any questions they may have."

Any representations or suggestions for changes to the proposals shared during the online event will be included in a Pre-Application Consultation report to accompany future applications.