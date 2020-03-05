Put youngsters forward for annual Midlothian awards

Do you know a young person living, working or studying in Midlothian or a youth group whose contribution to their local community deserves to be recognised?

The Midlothian’s Young People Awards (MYPA) 2020 are now open for nominations in five categories. This is the third year of the awards, which are organised by the council in conjunction with the Lord-Lieutenant of Midlothian. They are also supported by Midlothian Young Ambassadors, selected for their commitment and ability as young leaders or volunteers.

The five award categories reflect the various positive contributions of young people to Midlothian. The categories are: Caring and Volunteering; Local Community; Sport and Physical Activity; Arts and Culture; Achievement in Learning.

Nominations for each of the awards can be made by individuals, youth organisations, schools and colleges and employers. The judging panel consists of a young person and representatives in the community for each category.

Nominees should be aged between eight to 26 years old at the time of their nomination.

Copies of the nomination forms will be available in Midlothian schools, libraries and leisure centres. Nominations can also be made online at www.midlothian.gov.uk/MYPA. The closing date for nominations is May 29.

Winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony, hosted by Midlothian’s Lord-Lieutenant, Sir Robert M Clerk Bt on September 4 at Rosslyn Chapel. Each winner will receive a trophy, certificate and a cash prize to be gifted to a Midlothian community group or local charity of their choice.

In addition to the five category awards, there is also a sixth ‘Midlothian Prize’ award that is presented to the most outstanding young person from all the nominations.

This award was won last year by Beeslack High pupil Daisy Mabon, for her extensive work with the Beeslack Family Disabled Club despite also suffering from her own health problems. Daisy was recognised for her support of groups working with younger children and for being an excellent role model.

Daisy said: “I was delighted and surprised to win the Midlothian Prize last year. It was brilliant to see many worthy young volunteers being recognised for their amazing achievements.

“I continue to love volunteering and since receiving this award, I think it has helped raise awareness of volunteering opportunities in our community for young people like me and has inspired some of my friends to start volunteering too.”

Other 2019 winners were Esther Johnston who was awarded the Caring and Volunteering award, Isla Rose Mckenzie won the Local Community prize, Tilly Bee picked up the Sports and Physical Activity award, Chelsea Pinkman won the Achievement in Learning award and Sophie McDonald picked up the Arts and Culture Award.

Sir Robert Clerk Bt OBE, Lord-Lieutenant of Midlothian, said: “I am delighted that Midlothian’s Young People Award are now into their third year. These awards are a great way to highlight, and celebrate, the very positive and inspiring contributions made to Midlothian life by our young people and so I would encourage everyone to nominate a local young person for their achievements in one of the categories.”

Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab), Cabinet Member for Education and Children’s Services, said: “The Midlothian’s Young People Awards were created to showcase the wonderful achievements of young people in Midlothian.

“There are so many inspirational young people living, working or studying in the area. I would encourage friends, families, educational establishments and other groups working with young people to nominate anyone who they feel deserves to be acknowledged.”

Midlothian’s Young People Awards are sponsored by Cala Homes, McTaggart Scott, Dalkeith Country Park, Hunters Coaches, The Access Group and Procure Wizard.