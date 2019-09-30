Railway extension documents released by Scottish Government

MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk, John Lamont, has commented on a FOI released by the Scottish Government showing memos about the possible extension of the Borders Railway.

The FOI shows that the project will need to be jointly undertaken by the UK and Scottish Governments.

The memos, dated as more than a year old, predate the £10 million feasibility study announced by the Borderlands Growth Deal, which showed the UK Government support for the extension.

John Lamont MP said: “The UK Government is getting behind the campaign to extend the Borders Railway and has already pledged £5m to look at the business case for bringing the line through Hawick, Newcastleton and on to Carlisle.”