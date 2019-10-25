Read all about it at free Midlothian Book Week events

Book Week Scotland returns for its eight year next month, with free events taking place across Midlothian.

Working with partners, Scottish Book Trust will deliver a diverse range of events and activities, many tying in with the Year of Conversation, funded by Scottish Library and Information Council.

In Midlothian, there is a selection of interesting events for all ages to enjoy.

These include ‘Amazing Tales with Moira Cormack’, on Monday, November 18, 9.30am, at Danderhall Library. Moira writes novels for young people, fairy tales and poetry. Moira’s work takes you into enchanting, fantastical worlds of strange creatures, fables and magic. Listen to Moira’s tales and have a chance to ask her afterwards about her folk tale inspirations.

Also on Monday, November 18, Helen Fields’ Asda Book Tour arrives at Asda Straiton Superstore at 2pm. Crime writer Helen Fields, author of the bestselling DI Luc Callanach and DCI Ava Turner series of books, will talk about her writing and offer insights into the murky world of Scottish crime fiction. The first 20 people to arrive will be gifted a copy of Perfect Crime, which Helen will be happy to sign after the event, which is presented by Scottish Book Trust in partnership with Asda Straiton and Waterstones.

On Wednesday, November 20, at 1pm, ‘A Wee Blether Does You Good’, at Loanhead Library, will see Midlothian Libraries’ Bibliotherapist Juliet Ridgway-Tait introducing a ‘Braw Blether’.

The long-running ‘Braw Blether’ groups use words for wellbeing – short stories, poetry, history and more – to spark conversation, discussion and a sharing of ideas. If you are intrigued, come along and have a go at this free taster

While, ‘Lego Stop-Motion Film-Making’ will be on at Newbattle Library on Friday, November 22, 2-4pm. This ticketed event will see you use stop-motion technology to bring your tale to life using Lego blocks and models. This event is aimed at children aged nine and older. Places are limited, so call 0131 561 6745 to book your slot.

Marc Lambert, CEO of Scottish Book Trust, said: “Book Week Scotland brings people of all ages and walks of life together to share and enjoy books. It is a week of books and reading for everyone. We have an exciting range of inspiring, unusual and accessible events with a diverse mix of authors, writers and illustrators.”

For more information on the Midlothian events go to www.bookweekscotland.com.

Book Week Scotland also features a fundraising initiative, Big Book Swap, to support Scottish Book Trust. Join hundreds of schools, workplaces and community groups on Friday 22 November to swap books and raise money to help Scottish Book Trust to continue to support people in Scotland to reach their potential through reading and writing. To sign up and receive your free fundraising guide, visit Big Book Swap at https://www.scottishbooktrust.com/book-week-scotland/the-big-book-swap