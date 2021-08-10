Record number of drug deaths in Midlothian in 2020

File photo. PA Archive.

The Scottish Government described the figures – which saw a five per cent rise in deaths across the country – as a “national shame” as it announced further measures to tackle the crisis.

Data from the National Records of Scotland show there were 21 drug-related deaths recorded in Midlothian in 2020, up from 18 the year before, and the highest figure since records began in 2010.

Across Scotland, drug deaths rose to 1,339 in 2020, up from the 1,280 people who died of drug-related causes the previous year.