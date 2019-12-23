Red Cross volunteer from Bonnyrigg gets her running shoes on

Bonnyrigg woman Lia Thompson, who started volunteering for the British Red Cross this year, ran in the Edinburgh Christmas 5K held recently.

Lia is a member of the British Red Cross fundraising team in Edinburgh and took on the charity run to help raise money for The British Red Cross Society to specifically support refugees.

She said “I support the British Red Cross, because it was a charity close to my grandparent’s hearts.

“I have seen and heard about the wonderful things that they do for people.

“In this difficult world we live in I’m so happy to have such a hopeful organisation to be a part of.

“I see the staff and volunteers as a shining beacon, working for the good of humanity.

“It was a joy to do the charity 5k run as I’m very grateful I have the health and the energy to contribute to this amazing charity.

“I wish everyone in Midlothian a great festive season and a 2020 full of the Power of Kindness.”

The British Red Cross helps people in crisis, whoever and wherever they are.

Next year the charity will mark its 150th anniversary with an increased number of events in the Lothian area to celebrate.

To donate to Lia Thompson’s fundraising efforts, please go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lia-thompson.