Regeneration opportunity for Dalkeith town centre

Midlothian House, the main office for Midlothian Council, Buccleuch Street, Dalkeith, could be among local authority offices re-purposed as part of town centre regeneration plans.

As a result of the pandemic, the council has seen a transformation in how it works, with many of its staff now working remotely. This has opened up the opportunity to reassess the number of properties it needs.

At a meeting of the full council last week, it was agreed that councillors and the local community should be involved in work to bring forward a regeneration plan for Dalkeith town centre. This could mean re-purposing some council office buildings for other uses, and the existing library and arts centre would be included for replacement with a more up-to-date building.

“In common with many businesses and other organisations, the council needs to carefully consider how it will deliver services in the future, and to assess how much office space we will require, given the likelihood that remote working will continue for many,” said council leader, Councillor Derek Milligan (Lab).

“There is no doubt that this could be an opportunity to regenerate Dalkeith town centre and to provide it with a more vibrant retail sector, new community and business facilities and new affordable homes.

“It’s clear that many businesses are now having to look at new ways of working, and we need to plan the right kind of new facilities and support which will help retain and attract new businesses into the town centre.

“We are at a very early stage however, and it is important that we get this right. That’s why it’s vital that local councillors and the local community are involved from the outset, and at every stage of the process.”