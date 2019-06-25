Register now for Midlothian outdoor nursery

Would you like your child to experience a classroom ‘like no other’ as Midlothian Council prepares to open the first of two outdoor nurseries?

The council is opening the first nursery at Vogrie Country Park in late autumn 2019 for children aged three to five years.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Councillor Jim Muirhead said: “Playing, learning and having fun outdoors helps to improve children’s wellbeing and resilience, as well as their physical and mental health.

“At Vogrie, children will be outside every day where they will have the chance to plant and grow flowers and vegetables in the walled gardens. There will be a shelter for ‘nurture’ and lots of opportunities to enjoy amazing adventures round the park.”

Cllr Muirhead said Vogrie offered a wealth of learning experiences. Habitats include a mixture of woodlands, ponds, streams, grasslands and parkland.

He said: “It’s an outdoor space like no other. Every day is a learning adventure. Children will be able to explore, experience and discover flora and fauna in woodlands, grasslands, ponds, streams and parks all on the doorstep of the River Tyne and surrounding valley.

A second outdoor nursery will open in Penicuik and the council have stated they will keep parents and carers updated with more information shortly.

Parents and carers from across Midlothian can now get in touch to register their interest by emailing: earlyyears@midlothian.gov.uk