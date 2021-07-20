Registered deaths double in Midlothian

Stock photo by Willie Mckenna from Newbattle.

Figures released by Midlothian Council reveal that 559 deaths were registered in the county in 2017 compared to 1,059 last year. But while the number of deaths has increased dramatically, the number of burials has remained fairly static.

There were only 328 burials in the county last year – less than a third of the deaths registered and fewer than in 2017 when 347 burials took place.

A Midlothian Council spokesperson said: “While we are not public health experts, it would seem likely the rise is at least partially explained by the fact we are Scotland’s fastest growing local authority area.

"The population, many of whom will be elderly, is expected to rise 13.8 per cent by 2028.”

The local authority also pointed out that the increase could relate to where people chose to register deaths with more coming into county registrar offices where in the past they might have been recorded elsewhere.

It is understood county registrars received death certificates for residents who passed in hospitals in Edinburgh via email last year.

The number of deaths registered in Midlothian in 2017 was 559 rising to 870 in 2018. In 2019 949 deaths were registered compared to 1,056 in 2020.