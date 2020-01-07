Registration open for Midlothian brown bin uplifts

Registration is now open for Midlothian Council’s controversial charged garden waste service in 2020.

Residents wishing to start or maintain a kerbside garden waste collection service can register and pay online at midlothian.gov.uk/garden-waste.

Residents are encouraged to sign up early in the payment window, open from January 6 – February 20, to avoid missing their first collection. As part of the council’s ‘Digital by Design’ vision, payments for the service will once again be taken online via the council’s online payment portal. For those who do not have access to the internet, assistance and advice is available at council libraries through the provision of an ‘Assisted Online’ service.

Last year, around 2000 residents visited their local library to get help to pay online.

Residents who do not want to pay for the service can take their garden waste to one of Midlothian’s Recycling Centres for free disposal, or compost as home.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for waste services, Councillor John Hackett (Lab) said: “Our collection service is the easiest way to take care of your garden waste. The £35 cost covers fortnightly kerbside collections from March right through to November and works out at just £1.95 per collection. The service operated really well last year. Many thanks to everyone who signed up and we hope residents will continue to see value in the service and do the same again this year.”