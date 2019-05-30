Renewed appeal for missing Gorebridge man

Police in Midlothian are renewing their appeal to the public as part of continued efforts to trace a man reported missing in Gorebridge.

Tony Hutchison (49) was last seen one week ago today at 7.45am on Thursday, May 23 leaving an address in Station Road.

Tony, who also goes by the name of Kevin Riding, is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a light-coloured jacket, blue jeans, and maroon and white Adidas trainers. He may have been wearing a navy Adidas t-shirt with lime green detail underneath, and is known to wear glasses.

Inspector Jim Morrison, Deputy Local Area Commander for Midlothian, said: “Tony’s family are very concerned for his welfare and we’ve again revisited the area he was last sighted in, one week since he went missing.

“A number of local resources have been involved in the search so far, supported by search teams, the dog unit and the police helicopter, but our efforts to trace Tony continue.

“I’d urge anyone who may have seen Tony since this time to contact us as soon as possible.

“I also want to ask those who live in Gorebridge and have private CCTV, or who were travelling in the area that morning with dashcam footage, to check this and get in touch if they may have any relevant information.”

The police have also released CCTV footage from the Beacon, Hunterfield Road, Gorebridge of Tony (see video).

Information can be passed to Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2762 of 24th May.