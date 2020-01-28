Report warns of Brexit impact on Midlothian

A new report has warned that Brexit will hit the most vulnerable people in Midlothian – highlighting negative consequences such as the loss of legal rights, employment protections and healthcare rights.

The report, commissioned by the Scottish Government, identified 137 potential impacts on those already facing inequality, discrimination, or social exclusion in society.

It warns that a “hard” Brexit, along the lines of the deal which is being proposed by Boris Johnson, could lead to a slowdown in the economy with job losses increased, the cost of living and food prices pushed up and reductions in public spending.

‘The Social and Equality Impacts of Brexit’ also warned that Brexit could negatively affect the supply and access to food, fuel and medicines.

The United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union this Friday (January 31).