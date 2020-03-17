Restaurant planned at former bookies in Penicuik

A former betting shop on the edge of a town centre park in Penicuik could be turned into a restaurant under new plans.

Proposals to convert the William Hill shop on John Street into a small restaurant are being described by developers as an opportunity to bring vitality to a “dark corner” in the town.

The restaurant, situated next to the bus shelter at Angle Park, would also offer takeaway services. Agents for the applicants have applied for planning consent from Midlothian Council, claiming the restaurant will bring the area to life.

They said: “The proposed development will see the recycling of this vacant property into a small, quality restaurant which will enliven this corner of Angle Park and bring a vibrancy and vitality to what in the evening has been a dark corner.

“It has been demonstrated that the use can be accommodated within the requirements of the local development plan and that such a use can be a welcome and enrichening use in such a location.”

The restaurant, if approved, would open 10am-11pm Sunday to Thursday and 10am-midnight on Friday and Saturdays.