Rise in Midlothian Universal Credit claimants

As of June 10, there were 8,627 Universal Credit claimants in Midlothian. This is up by 38 from the previous month, 0.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, local job centres have invited Kickstart Employers onto premises to offer Interviews for young people looking to take advantage of the job creation scheme.

A spokesperson said: “We have had 20 young people go through CSCS qualification and have secured both Kickstart and Non Kickstart posts on the back of this.

"We have delivered a variety of Sector Work Placements to allow customers to trial roles in sectors they may not have considered.”