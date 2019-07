Midlothian motorist have been warned to be aware of a road closure near Penicuik over the coming days.

The A702 will be closed at the junction with Mauricewood Road to carry out resurfacing work on the roundabout over two evening closures on Monday and Tuesday (July 22 and 23). Access through the roundabout will be closed between 7pm and 6am the next morning.

More information will be available on the Traffic Scotland website at https://trafficscotland.org/plannedroadworks/