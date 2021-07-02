Road repairs at Millerhill

Stock photo.

The works will see Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland resurface 0.5km of carriageway, creating smoother and safer journeys for motorists.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers as well as the travelling public, both directions of the A68 will be closed between Salters Junction and Millerhill Junction from 7.30pm until 6am each night from July 14-16.

A diversion route will be signposted between Salters Junction and Millerhill Junction via the A6094, A1 and A720. This diversion will add six minutes to affected journeys.

Emergency services and other relevant stakeholders have been consulted in advance.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will help to address the defects on this section of the A1 and will greatly improve the experience for motorists.

“It is essential that we close the road during these works to ensure the safety of road workers and motorists, however we’ve arranged for the project to take place overnight and at weekends to minimise the impact.

“We thank motorists and the local community in advance for their patience and understanding. We’ll do all we can to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.”