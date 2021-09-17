Roadworks on the Edinburgh City Bypass at Millerhill and Lasswade

Stock photo.

BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, will commence works from this Monday (September 20) in advance of future resurfacing.

Slip closures with a signed diversion route will be implemented between 8.30pm and 6am whilst the works are carried out. No works are planned for Saturday or Sunday nights.For the safety of road workers and motorists, the following closures will be in place during these works:

• On the nights of September 20 and 21, the A720 eastbound two-lane carriageway will be subject to alternate lane closures with speed restrictions between Millerhill and Old Craighall.

• On the night of September 22, both the eastbound on-slip and off slip roads on the A720 at Millerhill will be closed. Diversions will be signposted as follows:

Eastbound off-slip closure – diversion via Old Craighall Roundabout, turn back to A720 westbound and exit at Millerhill junction. This will add an estimated four minutes to affected journeys.

Eastbound on-slip closure – diversion via the A720 Westbound, Sheriffhall Roundabout & A720 Eastbound. This will add an estimated three minutes to affected journeys.

• On the night of September 23, the westbound slip road for the A720 from Gilmerton will be closed. A diversion will be signposted via the A772 Gilmerton Road, Gilmerton Station Road, Lasswade Road, joining the A720 at the Lasswade junction, adding an estimated four minutes to affected journeys.

• On the night of September 24, the A720 westbound two-lane carriageway will be subject to alternate lane closures with speed restrictions at the Lasswade junction.

A consultation has taken place in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements which will be removed during the daytime.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These investigation works on the A720 are essential to the design and planning of future resurfacing improvements.

“The traffic management will be in place to ensure the safety of road workers and motorists, however, to help minimise delays we’ve planned the works to take place during night-time hours.