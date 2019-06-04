Rosewell gets life-saving publicly accessible defibrillator

A publicly accessible life-saving defibrillator has been installed in Rosewell thanks to donations from local groups and the community.

Rosewell Neighbourhood Group (RNG) has been instrumental in getting a publicly accessible defibrillator installed on the outside wall of Rosewell Primary School.

After using its Facebook group to get together interested parties in the village and raise the profile of their next project the group was kindly gifted a defibrillator by Bonnyrigg Rose Community Football Club.

The next stage of the group’s fundraising was for a cabinet so that the defibrillator could be accessed 24 hours a day. The group was successful in an application to the Bonnyrigg and Sherwood Community Development Trust and are grateful for the many local donations it also received.

The defibrillator is now installed thanks to support from Rosewell Primary School, and registered with the Scottish Ambulance Service. The defibrillator will be maintained by RNG and replacement pads have been purchased.

Abby Houston, RNG member and local resident, said: “It’s a long-awaited welcome addition to the village. As we have a community that’s growing bigger every day with diverse ages.

“It’s now about spreading the word around the village of the defibrillator location and becoming familiar with the instructions.”