Rosewell Primary School Wins Poppyscotland Learning Competition

Rosewell Primary School winners, from left to right – Yasmin, Aisla, Eva and Aime.

With the pandemic putting a halt to traditional fundraising efforts last year, Poppyscotland reached out to young people across the country for help.

The competition was open to P4-S3 (ages 9-14) pupils, and asked students to devise new ways to support the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

A group of four Primary 7 pupils from Rosewell Primary School have been crowned the winners for ‘Most Innovative Fundraising idea’ having created a campaign to sell poppy seed packets to residents in the local area.

The P7 class at Rosewell Primary.

Aimee, Yasmin, Aisla and Eva were over the moon when they found out their idea had won.

They said: “We are so happy to win, and we really appreciate that the whole community voted for us.

"Our idea to sell and have locals plant poppy seeds in their gardens was a way for the whole community to come together in remembering the men who fought and died for us.”

Shona Richardson, headteacher of Rosewell Primary School added: “We are absolutely delighted that our girls have won Poppyscotland’s Learning competition for their most innovative fundraising idea. When designing their entry, they were inspired by the stunning sea of red that is created as poppies grow in the fields.

"They came up with the idea of selling poppy seeds to as many people as possible so that this could be recreated, in some way, in as many gardens throughout the local area.

"Winning this award is a huge achievement for us as a school, as we encourage our learners to think and work creatively which this award recognises.

“Acknowledging and reflecting on our history is also important to us as a school and as a wider community.”

The Rosewell pupils were presented with their award and prizes at a virtual prize giving event last Friday.

As their entry also received the highest number of votes, they won two fantastic prizes; a £500 Amazon gift card and a day of work experience with Poppyscotland at New Haig House and a tour of the Lady Haig Poppy Factory in 2022 after refurbishments have been completed.

On top of this, the whole P7 class were surprised with Poppyscotland goody bags and a framed winner’s certificate to thank them for participating.

Attending the prize giving were judges Kerry Crichton, Deputy Head of Learning at Poppyscotland; Claire Armstrong, CEO of Legion Scotland; and Gordon Michie, head of fundraising and learning at Poppyscotland.

Mr Michie said: “As with previous Poppyscotland Learning competitions the standard of entries was exceptionally high. The other judges and I were both moved and enlightened by the quality of the submissions, and we were particularly impressed to see how young people reflect on the importance of passing the Remembrance legacy from generation to generation.