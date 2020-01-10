Roslin man’s bike shed an “essential part of life” due to thefts

A householder, who built a secure bike shed outside his house, has described it as an “essential part of his life” because of the number of thefts in his community.

Midlothian Council planners ordered the man to apply for retrospective planning permission for the shed and a second outbuilding he uses as storage and a “personal workshop” at the property on Wallace Crescent, Roslin.

However, in his letter to the local authority appealing for approval, he says the outbuildings provide a high level of security in an area affected by thefts. And he warns taking them away could force him to give up cycling and drive instead.

He says: “Given the lack of storage capacity within these dwelling places and the frequent thefts that occur within Midlothian, I urge you to consider these outbuildings to be essential parts of my life.

“Removing them will prevent me from cycling and will force me to procure a car instead.”

The householder also claims that almost all the other properties on his street also have sheds, with “only one” having planning consent to his knowledge.

His application for planning permission covers a bicycle shed which is used by the householder and flatmates and a personal workshop which is described as being used for additional secure bike storage and other storage.

The application, which will be considered by planners, states that he believed the buildings were covered by Householder Permitted Development Rights.