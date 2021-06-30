Roslin Moat Pit memorial bench unveiled

Roslin Village Group launched the memorial bench last week to remember those who worked in the Roslin Moat Pit Bench which closed in 1969.

The £1,200 cost of the bench was paid by local councillor Pauline Winchester (Con) from her environmental fund and donations to the Roslin Village Group.

The local community group’s secretary Jim Hiddleston said: “There is nothing in Roslin to mark that the Pit used to be there. I think it has been an oversight that there was nothing in Roslin to remember the Pit.”