Roslin Post Office set to move

Villagers have expressed disappointment at the news Roslin Post Office is to be relocated, ending the Cooper family’s 35-year involvement.

The Roslin Post Office is being moved to the mini market next door in March, resulting in the loss of livelihoods for the Cooper brothers who have been postmasters for years, taking over from their father.

A Post Office spokesman pointed to new longer opening hours and encouraged locals to take part in the consultation on the move.

Outgoing Roslin postmaster John Cooper told the Advertiser said: “It’s part of the Post Office modernisation plans. Obviously they are trying to save money.

“It has been in the pipeline for a few years. We have been kept abreast of the situations. It’s nothing new to Alan and I.

“We will have to find a job somewhere else now. We have been here for 35 years as a family. My brother and I inherited the place when our father passed away 10 years ago.

“Hopefully, it’s a case of when one door closes, another door opens.”

Posting on Facebook, Roslin Mini Market owner Kasim Iqbal moved to reassure locals.

He said: “We appreciate that John and Alan have worked incredibly hard over the years running the Post Office. For that, they will definitely be missed. We do wish them the best of luck with their future endeavours.

“We also appreciate that as customers, a lot of you will have concerns over how things will be done after the Post Office is moved into our store.

“I can assure everyone that we will aim to make the transition as smooth as possible.”

A Roslin Community Council spokesman said: “It is disappointing to see the closure of such a well-loved shop in the village which has been run by the Cooper family for 35 years.

“Alan and John have built up an excellent business with the introduction of a number of new services and provide a first class service to their loyal customers.

“Given Post Office Ltd proposed changes in their contractual terms the brothers decided not to accept the local contract.

“The Minimarket run by the Iqbal family have accepted the contract and it is pleasing to know that we will still have a Post Office service unlike other bigger towns in the county.

“We would like to wish both families well with the transition and for the future.”

The news of the post office change in Roslin led locals to vent their frustrations on social media.

On the Roslin Forum Facebook page, Moira Newby said: “Why change something that is working exceptionally well? These lads have built up an excellent business and service which is far busier than any other in Roslin.”

Nicola Mellon said: “The existing staff are welcoming, professional and friendly. As well as the post office services they supply other sundries from papers to rolls, milk, cards etc etc.

“Cannot see the sense in it myself, our post office provides an excellent service and the community would lose something that has been built up for many years to move it next door!!? All very strange. Not sure what the post office as a company would gain from this?”

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community. We’re proposing to move Roslin Post Office as part of the ongoing modernisation of our branch network.

“We are confident that introducing a local style branch alongside a successful retail store is the most effective way to safeguard sustainable Post Office services in the local community into the future.”

During the public consultation, Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken on this proposal. The consultation will close on February 20. Customers can share their views at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 204824. Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by calling 03452 66 01 15.