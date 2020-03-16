Roslin scientists support work to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Researchers at the Roslin Institute are taking part in global efforts to develop therapies for the coronavirus infection.

Their work could help ease the impact of the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19.

Roslin researchers are analysing rapidly shared, publicly available and accessible genetic information about the virus.

Dr Kenneth Baillie, senior clinical research fellow in anaesthesia and critical care at the University of Edinburgh’s Centre for Inflammation Research and the Roslin Institute, is collaborating with experts in the UK and internationally to tackle the outbreak.

Dr Baillie is a member of two panels of the World Health Organization for the coronavirus. Together with Professor Calum Semple from the University of Liverpool, Dr Baillie is leading a UK-wide consortium to characterise clinical cases of coronavirus infection.

Dr Samantha Lycett, research group leader at the Institute, is analysing virus sequence data using phylogenetics and modelling alongside the international sequence modelling community.

Dr Christine Burkard, Roslin career track fellow, and Professor Paul Digard, chairman of Virology, are studying molecular details of the virus’s interaction with host cells, as part of international collaborative networks.