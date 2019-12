Rosslyn Chapel guide Maureen Moffat is pictured putting the finishing touches to the attraction’s Christmas Tree last week.

The Chapel is open throughout the winter and, for the first time this year, will be open on Hogmanay from 9.30am to 5pm. It will only be closed to visitors on December 24 & 25 and January 1.

Details of opening times and Christmas services are available at www.rosslynchapel.com.

The Chapel’s Christmas tree was donated by Dalkeith Country Park.