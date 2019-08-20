Rosslyn Chapel included in “ultimate UK travel list”

Rosslyn Chapel has been included in a new travel guide which ranks the 500 ‘most memorable, beautiful, surprising and compelling experiences’ across the UK.

Visiting the medieval Midlothian chapel is one of 11 experiences from across Edinburgh and the Lothians to be listed.

For the first time, the experts at Lonely Planet have ranked the top 500 unmissable experiences and hidden gems across Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands to create the ultimate UK travel hit list.

Ian Gardner, director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: “It’s wonderful news that Rosslyn Chapel has been listed in this prestigious new guide to the best visitor experiences across the United Kingdom.

“We are lucky to welcome visitors from all over the world to enjoy the magnificent architecture, wonderful stone carvings and enduring stories about the chapel and hope that this new guide will attract more visitors in future.

“As Rosslyn Chapel Trust is a charity, every visit supports our conservation work to look after the chapel for future generations to appreciate.”

Scotland has a strong presence in the list and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe was named number one in the top 500. Others included from Edinburgh and Lothians are Arthur’s Seat, the Royal Mile, a Burns Supper at Ghillie Dhu, the Royal Yacht Britannia, Greyfriars Kirkyard, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, the Real Mary King’s Close, Jupiter Artland and Little Sparta.

Neil Christison, VisitScotland regional director, said: “Scotland is home to many amazing experiences, including Rosslyn Chapel, so it’s no surprise they feature prominently in Lonely Planet’s Ultimate United Kingdom Travel list.

“They are year-round activities that traverse the length and breadth of the country and we hope the guide will prove a catalyst for visitors to get out and explore the regions and create unique and thrilling experiences of their own.

“Tourism is vital to the Scottish economy, reaching every corner of the country, creating jobs and bringing economic and social change.

“Accolades like this highlight Scotland as a world-class destination however it is imperative that we don’t become complacent. We need to continue to create must-see experiences, events and attractions that continue to inspire travellers and keep up with the ever-changing demands of visitors.”