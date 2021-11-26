Rosslyn Chapel portrait is the cat's whiskers

Artist Grace Maran has unveiled her portrait, commissioned by Rosslyn Chapel Trust, of William the Rosslyn Chapel Cat.

By Kevin Quinn
Friday, 26th November 2021, 1:00 pm
Artist Grace Maran with her portrait of William the Rosslyn Chapel Cat. Photo: Rob McDougall.

William was a very regular visitor, and a firm favourite for thousands of visitors, at the Chapel until he passed away in August this year, aged 17. The friendly feline even had a children’s book about him called ‘William the Cat and the Rescue of Rosslyn Chapel’.

Grace said: “ Having worked as a guide at Rosslyn Chapel, I know the building very well and, of course, knew William very well. I was delighted to be commissioned to bring both together in this painting, which I hope will be a fitting tribute to William.”

The portrait will be on display in the visitor centre.

Rosslyn Chapel