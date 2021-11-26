Rosslyn Chapel portrait is the cat's whiskers

Artist Grace Maran with her portrait of William the Rosslyn Chapel Cat. Photo: Rob McDougall.

William was a very regular visitor, and a firm favourite for thousands of visitors, at the Chapel until he passed away in August this year, aged 17. The friendly feline even had a children’s book about him called ‘William the Cat and the Rescue of Rosslyn Chapel’.

Grace said: “ Having worked as a guide at Rosslyn Chapel, I know the building very well and, of course, knew William very well. I was delighted to be commissioned to bring both together in this painting, which I hope will be a fitting tribute to William.”