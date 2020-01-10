Rosslyn Chapel visitor numbers rise to near record level

Rosslyn Chapel came agonisingly close to recording its busiest ever year in 2019, missing the record number of paying visitors by around 200.

A new TV travel programme, a visit from a Hollywood star and opening to visitors on Hogmanay for the first time, are all being credited for a rise in visitor numbers last year.

In 2019, the chapel welcomed just under 181,500 paying visitors, reflecting an increase of more than 3,750 on 2018. This was just below the record of 181,701 set in 2017.

Last February, Rosslyn Chapel featured in Channel 5 programme ‘Secret Scotland’, giving the chapel its busiest ever February and March. More exposure followed in September, when Hollywood star Vin Diesel visited while filming in Edinburgh.

The end of the year also saw a boost when the chapel opened to visitors for the first time on Hogmanay and welcomed over 400 visitors.

Ian Gardner, director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: “2019 was a good year for us and we were delighted to see an increase in visitors on the previous year. Annual passholders and children in family groups do not pay for admission and so when those numbers are added, we welcomed a remarkable total of over 196,500 visitors in 2019.

“Visitors come here from across the world and it’s great that historic buildings, such as Rosslyn Chapel, continue to hold such strong appeal. As a charity, the trust depends on income from visitors, as well as donations and legacies, to conserve the chapel for future generations to appreciate and so we thank every visitor for supporting our work through every visit.”

The record for total visitors, also in 2017, was 196,667, just 167 more than last year.