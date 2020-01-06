Rosslynlee Fishery making a splash

A new bothy at Rosslynlee Trout Fishery has proven to be a hit with regulars, while other improvements continue to be made at the popular facility.

The bothy, which opened in July, includes log-burning stove, a reception area, a small shop providing snack foods, and a room in the brightly-lit cabin with four tables and chairs so anglers can enjoy snacks after a day’s fishing.

The fishery at Newbigging near Penicuik is run by husband and wife duo Nicola and Mark Perfect.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Nicola explained why they decided to have the new bothy installed.

She said: “We just wanted to a make a new fresh bothy for the folk fishing.

“It has been very popular. They all love it. They have got a TV in there to watch football.”

The new addition is yards from the spacious car park, while a nearby new toilet and shower block with facilities for men and women and disabled anglers will be ready for use shortly.

Nicola added: “We are building a brand new shower block and finishing off the septic tanks. We have got another cabin on site, which we have turned into catering accommodation. We are just waiting on approval from planning.

“We have got three glamping pods on site and we are looking to have them rented out in the next year to fishermen and just general people and their families.”

Nicola and Mark took over the fishery in 2017 and have not hung around in making changes in an attempt to make it more appealing to visitors.

Nicola said: “Two years ago my husband Mark and I bought the fishery as it is such a beautiful place.

“Obviously the fishing is the fishing. We just want to bring it back to how it was in its day. So we put the new cabin in to make it more welcoming. We have got picnic benches as well.”

Nicola has high hopes for Rosslynlee Fishery this year, which is run by John Dewar for the couple.

She said: “John runs the place for us on a daily basis to help us out. He is great.

“The new fishing season starts on March 1, so we hope to have it up and ready for then. As we have had lots of interest.

“This year it will be all singing and dancing. Even people driving past can come in and watch the guys fishing.”