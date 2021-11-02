Rotary Club of Dalkeith helps Poppy Scotland Appeal

Pictured is Dakeith Rotary president Clark Watson (left) with Tesco Hardengreen manager Marc Welch, Rotarian Albert Jaster and store visitors Findlay and Kirsty.

It’s a century since the launch of the poppy symbol, highlighting care for members of the armed forces community.

Members of the Rotary Club of Dalkeith were involved at the Poppy Scotland Appeal stand at Tesco Hardengreen at the weekend, helping to raise money for the charity.

