Penicuik Arts Centre is currently hosting an exhibition by rug-maker Chris Steele.

Using mainly recycled materials and techniques taught to her by her grandmother, mother and aunts, Chris has produced a varied and colourful exhibition of rag rugs.

Admission is free and the centre, at 4 West Street, Penicuik, EH26 9DL, is open from 10am to 4pm on Mondays to Saturdays.

The exhibition continues until November 2.