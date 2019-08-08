Scheme to reduce waste

Nearly 189,000 plastic bottles could be kept out of the environment in Midlothian thanks to a pioneering new scheme that will encourage people to recycle more and litter less.

Figures published by environmental body Zero Waste Scotland reveal the scale of plastic bottle dumping in Fife – and how it will be reduced by Scotland’s forthcoming deposit return scheme.

Under the scheme, shoppers will pay a 20p deposit when buying drinks purchased in single-use plastic or glass bottles and aluminium or steel cans. People will get their money back when they return their empty container for recycling.

That 20p will give people an extra incentive to recycle their empty bottles and cans, and make people think twice about dropping them.

The new figures show that people in Midlothian go through 11.7 million plastic bottles every year; an estimated 210,000 plastic bottles litter Midlothian each year.

With a 20p incentive not to throw away your empties, Zero Waste Scotland anticipates a 90 per cent reduction in litter for the materials included in the scheme. This could mean nearly 189,000 fewer plastic bottles dropped in Midlothian each year.

Jill Farrell, chief operating officer, Zero Waste Scotland said: “Our new figures reveal how Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme could visibly slash the number of littered plastic bottles and drinks cans in the area.”

For more information about Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme, visit: www.depositreturn.scot