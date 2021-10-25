Scottish SPCA appeals for information after 13 mice abandoned in Dalkeith

The mice that were found abandoned at a Dalkeith farm.

Scottish SPCA senior animal rescue officer Mel Maitland said: “The mice are all domesticated pet mice.

“They were contained in two plastic crates when they were found. There are eight male mice and five female mice in total.

“Thankfully, they appear to be unharmed and have been taken to one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres to be given the proper care they deserve.

“Although there are wild mice living in Scotland, domesticated mice are not equipped with the skills needed to survive the elements and predators in the wild.

“We appreciate that whoever left them may have intended for the containers to be found but this is not the correct procedure to follow if you can no longer care for an animal.

“We’re keen to find out how these mice came to be in this location and the circumstances leading up to their abandonment.