Scottish SPCA appeals for information after wounded dog found in Dalkeith

The Scottish SPCA would like to trace the owners of the male lurcher found in Dalkeith. Photo: Scottish SPCA.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the dog after a member of the public found him in Dalkeith Country Park and took him to a local vet.

Scottish SPCA inspector Tracy Dow said: “The lurcher was found with injuries to his neck which are similar to those inflicted in a dog fight.

“His eyes were also bloodshot which suggests trauma to the head.

The lurcher was found with injuries to his neck . Photo: Scottish SPCA

“The lurcher is microchipped but the contact details may be out-of-date.

“He is understandably nervous but we are providing him with the care he needs in one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.