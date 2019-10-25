Scottish SPCA seeks home for overlooked budgie Rocky

The Scottish SPCA is seeking a home for Rocky the budgie, who is in the care of their Edinburgh and Lothians Animal Rescue and Re-homing Centre.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is hoping love will take flight and Rocky will find an adoring owner who can offer him the home he deserves.

Diane Aitchison, manager of the centre said, “Rocky is our own little rock star with heaps of personality.

“He has been in our care for 198 days so we are desperate to find his forever home.

“Rocky is sweet but shy. He will need to be kept indoors as the only bird in the home due to a respiratory infection.

“He also has some feather loss which he may always have.

“An experienced owner would be beneficial to build Rocky’s confidence and bring him out of his shell.

“He will thrive in a home with lots of physical and mental stimulation. He loves company so will need someone to provide him with an environment where he can be sociable.”

Anyone interested in meeting Rocky or wants to find out more should contact the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Edinburgh on 03000 999 999.