Setting the standards for waste services in Midlothian

Cllr Derek Milligan (Labour)

The consultation proposes to introduce a new set of service standards, such as how long the council should have to return to empty a missed bin or how long it should take to deliver a replacement bin.

Residents are asked to complete the consultation online, where possible, at www.midlothian.gov.uk/waste-survey. The consultation closes on July 16.

Residents who don’t have online access can visit any open library for assistance. Alternatively, paper copies can be requested from the council contact centre by calling 0131 270 8915, Monday – Friday 10am - 3pm.

Copies in large print or community languages can also be made available on request.

Councillor Derek Milligan (Lab), Midlothian Council leader, said: “The council’s kerbside waste and recycling service is one of the few council services that each and every resident receives on a weekly basis.

“I’d encourage all residents to take a few minutes to complete this survey. It’s your opportunity to have your say on the future of waste and recycling collections in Midlothian.