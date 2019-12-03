The Shawfair Christmas lights switch-on event took place last weekend, raising money for charity while getting locals into the festive spirit.

More than 300 local residents attended and the event raised over £1700 for Myeloma UK.

Danderhall Primary School pupils entertained the crowd with Christmas carols.

James Palmer of Shawfair LLP, said: “Over 300 people attended the first-ever Shawfair Christmas lights switch-on in the car park of the Old Colliery Bar and Restaurant.

“We were delighted that pupils from Danderhall Primary School came along to sing Christmas carols and, thanks to generous donations, we raised over £1700 for Myeloma UK.”