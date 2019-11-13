Shawfair lesson for students

Students from Newcastle’s Northumbria University paid a visit to Shawfair to learn how a new town is created.

The 42 second-year students are studying for a BSc (Hons) in Quantity Surveying.

James Palmer from Shawfair LLP hosted the tour and arranged for the students to visit housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel’s Millerhill site where a second phase of housebuilding has begun.

He said: “We were delighted to give the students a glimpse of our ambitions and to discuss the particular challenges that we have overcome by working with stakeholders and the local community.”