Sheila’s a jolly good fellow

The Moredun Foundation, the governing body of Moredun Research Institute, was delighted to award an honorary fellowship to Sheila Voas at its AGM last Thursday.

Sheila qualified from the ‘Dick Vet’ college at the University of Edinburgh near Roslin in 1988. She then spent almost 20 years in private practice in the Scottish Borders and the North of England, including 15 years in a mixed practice based between Biggar and Peebles.

Sheila joined the Scottish Government in 2007 as a veterinary adviser, and then as deputy CVO, having previously worked for the State Veterinary Service as a field based veterinary officer.

She was permanently appointed as Scotland’s Chief Vet in 2012, having been acting in that role since June the previous year.

At last week’s ceremony Ian Duncan Millar, chairman of the Moredun Foundation, praised Sheila for her contribution to livestock health and welfare and her work in the Scottish Government.

He said: “With her ‘can do’ attitude, her grounded practical and veterinary, knowledge means she is respected across our industry.

“Her determination to promote the wellbeing of both the livestock and the farmers shows that she shares the same ethos as the Moredun Foundation, and we are delighted to recognise her efforts towards our common goals.”