Sheriffhall plans stalled by review led by Greens

Local MSPs Christine Grahame and Colin Beattie have criticised the Scottish Green Party for demanding a halt to improvements at Sheriffhall as a condition of them agreeing to the Scottish budget.

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame (SNP) said: “The review of planned improvements to Sheriffhall will simply cause the current bottleneck to continue with longer delays whilst vehicles spew out more fumes as they idle from the A1 to the Pentlands and on the A7 and A6106 because of the continuing congestion. Cyclists and pedestrians will also continue to not have safe passage across the bypass, plans for which are in the current improvement plans, and buses will be trapped in the tailbacks.”

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP)said: “I understand why the Scottish Government has agreed to this pause in order keep our public services properly funded in other areas of the budget, however, what the Green Party need to understand is that there is nothing Green about blocking these plans. The Sheriffhall upgrades include important provisions for cyclists and pedestrians which don’t currently exist.

“These upgrades are vital in offering alternative routes of transport in the constituency.

“These improvements are also urgently needed to improve the traffic flow of all vehicles, including public transport and the plans would lower emissions from idling cars. Anyone who uses the bypass understands this is a major issue that needs to be addressing, and the Sheriffhall upgrades could be the solution to this issue.

“I have no doubt our constituents will remember this when they go to the ballot box next year.”

Lothian List MSP, Miles Briggs (Con), said: “It is deeply concerning that the investment needed to improve this notorious traffic bottleneck is now under threat because of the SNP- Green budget.

“The Lothians need to see urgent investment at the Sheriffhall junction to make the necessary developments to reduce congestion for motorists. I have written to Kate Forbes to seek clarity over the potential disruptions to the progress of this essential project.”

Meanwhile, Edinburgh Council leaders will use the review to press for changes to accommodate a new tram line to Dalkeith.

The city’s senior transport manager Ewan Kennedy told councillors: “My starting point will be that the tram should fly through the middle of the roundabout. That’s the priority and ambition we should be taking forward and that’s the basis of the discussion I will be having with Transport Scotland.”

The idea of extending the Capital’s tram network to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, the Bio-Quarter and on to Dalkeith was first suggested some time ago and the route has already been safeguarded in Edinburgh’s Local Development Plan.