Shop local and reap the benefits of new Midlothian scheme

You can now join Midlothian’s first shop local scheme, brought to you by Midlothian Ladies Club (MiLC), although you have until Friday to do so.

A launch party was held at the Restoration Yard in Dalkeith recently to celebrate the new scheme, which is open to everyone, not just women.

Restaurants, beauticians, antenatal and baby classes, fitness classes, podiatrists and more are involved, with discounts ranging from free classes and consultations to package holiday extras, money off wedding flowers and discounted venue hire. The full list of businesses and offers can be found at www.MidlothianLadiesClub.com.

MiLC co-directors Claire Houston and Julia Iddir each have their own small businesses. After regular MiLC business events, they believe this new scheme was a natural development. Claire said: “It’s the ultimate collaboration between local businesses. At our bi-monthly business events, local business women learn and work together.

“There are so many exciting businesses in our region and it’s fantastic to see so many joining together under one Midlothian business initiative. And it’s growing as we speak!”

MiLC co-director Julia said: “This is encouraging people to shop with local businesses by providing them with great incentives across a wide range of industries.

“We’ll be able to give those local businesses a prominence in our growing local online community with over 6000 followers - helping both the business and the customer at the same time.”

Locals can purchase lifetime membership for £15 during the current window, open until Friday, and then later in the year, via www.bookwhen.com/HelloMiLC. Local businesses are invited to email hellomilc@gmail.com to join the scheme as partners.