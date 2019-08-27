Sign up for annual Midlothian walking event

With registration now open for the council’s annual walking event ‘Walk the Line’, the Ageing Well volunteers, who help organise the day, popped in to Morrisons to say a huge thank you for donating.

Walkers, who come to this year’s event on Saturday 28 September, will enjoy a bowl of soup with rolls and ingredients supplied by the Dalkeith supermarket.

Walk the Line encourages residents of all ages to take a stroll along the beautiful and historic Penicuik to Eskbank walkway.

In previous years hundreds of walkers from all over Midlothian - old and young, two-legged and four-legged - have gathered to enjoy either the three, five or eight mile walk along the pathway, and the council hopes this year will see another great turnout.

Residents choosing to walk the five or eight mile routes will gather at 10.45am at Valleyfield Pond carpark in Penicuik, ready to set off at 11.15am.

Residents opting for the three mile route will gather at 12 noon at Hawthornden Cemetery Road end in Rosewell, joining the other walkers from 12.30pm.

There will be a pit stop at Rosewell for the soup made by Newbattle Community High School pupils. Refuelled, the group will then continue together to Edinburgh College Midlothian Campus, where further refreshments and information stalls will be on offer.

Vivian Wallace, Ageing Well co-ordinator for Midlothian Council, said: “This event is one of the highlights of the year for me.

“I don’t mind if you’re out for a short shuffle or up for a brisk eight miles – this is about folk getting together for some exercise, fresh air and a natter.

“Over the years we’ve had glorious weather and we’ve been blown sideways, but it’s always such a laugh. I hope lots of people will come along and join us.”

Entry to the event is £3 per walker. Residents can pick up an entry form at any Midlothian library, or find out more details and entry forms on the council’s website at www.midlothian.gov.uk/walk-the-line.