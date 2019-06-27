Special award for MAEDT

A small Midlothian charity has received a Special Commendation at the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations’ 2019 Scottish Charity Awards.

Mayfield and Easthouses Development Trust (MAEDT) were nominated in the “Cracking Campaign” category for their efforts to have a tributary of the South Esk River, the Mary Burn, cleaned of years of sewage pollution.

Announcing the Special Commendation for MAEDT, host Sally Magnusson described the campaign as a “real David and Goliath” story of two individuals taking on Scottish Water over a decade old local pollution issue.

MAEDT volunteer coordinator Stuart Forbes said “We are delighted to have received this Special Commendation. It is recognition of our work and especially of the strong support of the whole community who have rallied together.”